Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Target Hospitality (TH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Target Hospitality (TH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE).

Target Hospitality (TH)

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Buy rating on Target Hospitality today and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 68.2% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Halliburton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target Hospitality with a $3.38 average price target.

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 45.2% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Axon Enterprise, and Lattice Semicon.

The the analyst consensus on Allied Esports Entertainment is currently a Hold rating.

