Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Tapestry (TPR), Walt Disney (DIS) and H&R Block (HRB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Tapestry (TPR), Walt Disney (DIS) and H&R Block (HRB).

Tapestry (TPR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Tapestry today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Tapestry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.93, a 98.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Tuna Amobi from CFRA maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Amobi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 68.3% success rate. Amobi covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Las Vegas Sands, and Royal Caribbean.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.05, which is a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, MoffettNathanson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

H&R Block (HRB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on H&R Block today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.56, close to its 52-week low of $11.30.

H&R Block has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.67, which is a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

