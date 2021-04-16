Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Stride (LRN), McDonald’s (MCD) and PPD (PPD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Stride (LRN), McDonald’s (MCD) and PPD (PPD).

Stride (LRN)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Stride today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stride with a $36.00 average price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $231.28, close to its 52-week high of $232.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.28, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on April 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

PPD (PPD)

In a report released today, John Kreger from William Blair downgraded PPD to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.80, close to its 52-week high of $46.34.

Kreger has an average return of 33.5% when recommending PPD.

According to TipRanks.com, Kreger is ranked #1664 out of 7455 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPD with a $42.86 average price target, which is a -6.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

