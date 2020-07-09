Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Strategic Education (STRA) and WNS (WNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Strategic Education (STRA) and WNS (WNS) with bullish sentiments.

Strategic Education (STRA)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Strategic Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.67.

WNS (WNS)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on WNS today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WNS with a $55.50 average price target, implying a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

