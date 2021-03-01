Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Strategic Education (STRA) and Points International (PCOM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Strategic Education (STRA) and Points International (PCOM) with bullish sentiments.

Strategic Education (STRA)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.92, close to its 52-week low of $81.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Strategic Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Points International (PCOM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Points International today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.75, close to its 52-week high of $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Points International with a $17.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.