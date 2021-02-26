Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Stericycle (SRCL), Pra Group (PRAA) and Shake Shack (SHAK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stericycle (SRCL), Pra Group (PRAA) and Shake Shack (SHAK).

Stericycle (SRCL)

In a report released yesterday, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 69.6% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Pra Group (PRAA)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Pra Group today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Pra Group is currently a Hold rating.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Shake Shack. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $104.55.

