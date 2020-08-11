Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: StarTek (SRT) and Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on StarTek (SRT) and Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) with bullish sentiments.

StarTek (SRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on StarTek today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

StarTek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Diamond S Shipping, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.06, close to its 52-week low of $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 41.7% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamond S Shipping with a $21.00 average price target.

