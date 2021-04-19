Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Starbucks (SBUX), Target Hospitality (TH) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Starbucks (SBUX), Target Hospitality (TH) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) with bullish sentiments.

Target Hospitality (TH)

In a report released today, Douglas Becker from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Target Hospitality and a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Halliburton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Target Hospitality with a $2.50 average price target.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

In a report released today, David Katz from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Las Vegas Sands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.36, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

