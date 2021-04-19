Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Starbucks (SBUX) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Starbucks (SBUX) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 77.6% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and Alphabet Class A.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.27, representing a 41.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

