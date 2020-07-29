Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Starbucks (SBUX) and Denny’s (DENN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Starbucks (SBUX) and Denny’s (DENN).

Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush downgraded Starbucks to Hold, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.14, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Merrill Lynch also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Denny’s (DENN)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #6255 out of 6817 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denny’s with a $11.96 average price target, which is a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.80 price target.

