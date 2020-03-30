Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Signet Jewelers (SIG).

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report released today, Stephen Trent from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Spirit Airlines, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.79, close to its 52-week low of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Trent is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Trent covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Spirit Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.63, implying a 140.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating on Signet Jewelers today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.90, close to its 52-week low of $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Lejuez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Signet Jewelers is a Strong Sell with an average price target of $11.67, which is a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.