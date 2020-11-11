Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Spark Networks (LOV) and Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spark Networks (LOV) and Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) with bullish sentiments.

Spark Networks (LOV)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Spark Networks, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spark Networks with a $9.50 average price target.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Sirius XM Group, Charter Communications, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.36, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

