Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: S&P Global (SPGI), United Parcel (UPS) and Starbucks (SBUX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on S&P Global (SPGI), United Parcel (UPS) and Starbucks (SBUX).

S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global, with a price target of $322.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $297.52, close to its 52-week high of $312.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Republic Services, and Waste Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $291.88 average price target, implying a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $332.00 price target.

United Parcel (UPS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 71.8% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.33, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (SBUX)

MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Bloomin’ Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.95, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

