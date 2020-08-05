Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF), Air Canada (OtherACDVF) and The Hackett Group (HCKT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF), Air Canada (ACDVF) and The Hackett Group (HCKT).

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

In a report released yesterday, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SNC-Lavalin Group, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #2606 out of 6858 analysts.

SNC-Lavalin Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.39, representing a 51.0% upside. In a report issued on August 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Air Canada (ACDVF)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Hold rating on Air Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.35, close to its 52-week low of $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 32.0% success rate. Doerksen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $17.57 average price target, which is a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

The Hackett Group (HCKT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 50.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Hackett Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.