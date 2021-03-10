Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Six Flags (SIX) and Elys Game Technology (ELYS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Six Flags (SIX) and Elys Game Technology (ELYS).
Six Flags (SIX)
In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Six Flags, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.85, close to its 52-week high of $50.99.
According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $46.40 average price target, which is a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Elys Game Technology (ELYS)
In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Elys Game Technology and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.58.
According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #255 out of 7358 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Elys Game Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.