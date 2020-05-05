Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI), Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI), Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT).

Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Hold rating on Sinclair Broadcast today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.05, close to its 52-week low of $10.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Crockett is ranked #600 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sinclair Broadcast with a $25.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released today, Justin Post from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $38.59 average price target, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Oilfield Services today and set a price target of $4.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.14, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gruber is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Gruber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.