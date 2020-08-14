Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and BEST (BEST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and BEST (BEST) with bullish sentiments.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Buy rating on Shift4 Payments today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shift4 Payments with a $46.41 average price target, which is a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

BEST (BEST)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on BEST today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.37, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4916 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BEST with a $5.60 average price target.

