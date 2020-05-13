Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Shell Midstream (SHLX), Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) and Marriott International (MAR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Shell Midstream (SHLX), Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) and Marriott International (MAR).

Shell Midstream (SHLX)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Shell Midstream on May 11 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shell Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $15.25, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

In a report issued on May 11, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossamerica Partners, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crossamerica Partners with a $14.67 average price target, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released yesterday, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marriott International with a $91.73 average price target.

