Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Shaw Communications (SJR) and EasyJet (OtherEJTTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Shaw Communications (SJR) and EasyJet (EJTTF).

Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shaw Communications with a $20.07 average price target, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report issued on July 10, Andrew Fincher from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet, with a price target of £7.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.14, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p650.00 price target.

