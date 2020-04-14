Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Shake Shack (SHAK) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Shake Shack (SHAK) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH).

Shake Shack (SHAK)

In a report released today, Brett Levy from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and McDonald’s.

Shake Shack has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.92, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

In a report released today, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts with a $51.80 average price target, implying a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

