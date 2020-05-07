Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Select Interior Concepts (SIC), Capital Product (CPLP) and Dril-Quip (DRQ)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Select Interior Concepts (SIC), Capital Product (CPLP) and Dril-Quip (DRQ).

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.50, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Orion Group Holdings, and Bluelinx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Select Interior Concepts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Capital Product (CPLP)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Capital Product, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.2% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

Capital Product has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

Dril-Quip (DRQ)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.61, close to its 52-week low of $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.7% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dril-Quip with a $37.00 average price target.

