Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Select Interior Concepts (SIC) and Rekor Systems (REKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Select Interior Concepts (SIC) and Rekor Systems (REKR) with bullish sentiments.

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Interior Concepts with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rekor Systems (REKR)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Rekor Systems, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.45, close to its 52-week high of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Rekor Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.