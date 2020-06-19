Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Scorpio Tankers (STNG), ABM Industries (ABM) and Rubicon Project (RUBI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Scorpio Tankers (STNG), ABM Industries (ABM) and Rubicon Project (RUBI).

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.19, close to its 52-week low of $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 38.6% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Scorpio Tankers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

ABM Industries (ABM)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.03, close to its 52-week high of $42.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.1% and a 34.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

ABM Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.67.

Rubicon Project (RUBI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl assigned a Buy rating to Rubicon Project yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rubicon Project is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.83.

