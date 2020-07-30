Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Schneider National (SNDR) and Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Schneider National (SNDR) and Wyndham Destinations (WYND).

Schneider National (SNDR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Schneider National today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.73, close to its 52-week high of $26.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.3% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Schneider National has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 35.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Destinations has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.71, a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

