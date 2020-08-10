Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Safe Bulkers (SB) and GFL Environmental (GFL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Safe Bulkers (SB) and GFL Environmental (GFL) with bullish sentiments.

Safe Bulkers (SB)

In a report issued on August 5, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Safe Bulkers, with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.6% and a 28.4% success rate. Giveans covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Safe Bulkers with a $1.63 average price target, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1.50 price target.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

In a report issued on August 6, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.56, close to its 52-week high of $23.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GFL Environmental is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.60, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

