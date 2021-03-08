Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) and Stericycle (SRCL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) and Stericycle (SRCL).

Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.01, close to its 52-week high of $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Ruth’s Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report issued on March 5, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stericycle (SRCL)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stericycle with a $83.00 average price target, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.