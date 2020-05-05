Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Russel Metals (OtherRUSMF), Air Canada (OtherACDVF) and Enbridge (ENB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Russel Metals (RUSMF), Air Canada (ACDVF) and Enbridge (ENB).

Russel Metals (RUSMF)

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #4989 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Russel Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.06.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Air Canada (ACDVF)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Hold rating on Air Canada today and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.11, close to its 52-week low of $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is ranked #5857 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $25.91 average price target.

Enbridge (ENB)

Tudor Pickering analyst Matthew Taylor, CA, CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Enbridge today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.61.

CFA has an average return of 10.2% when recommending Enbridge.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3043 out of 6520 analysts.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.23, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ENB: