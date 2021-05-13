Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ritchie Bros (RBA) and Boyd Group Services (OtherBYDGF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ritchie Bros (RBA) and Boyd Group Services (BYDGF).

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Raymond James analyst Bryan Fast maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros yesterday and set a price target of C$79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fast is ranked #3616 out of 7501 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ritchie Bros with a $65.75 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Chiang from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services, with a price target of C$275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Chiang covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Canadian National Railway, and Martinrea International.

Boyd Group Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.52, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$255.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.