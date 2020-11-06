Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Republic Services (RSG) and Papa John’s International (PZZA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Republic Services (RSG) and Papa John’s International (PZZA) with bullish sentiments.

Republic Services (RSG)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.51, close to its 52-week high of $100.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $101.90 average price target.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Papa John’s International today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Papa John’s International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.45, a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $96.00 price target.

