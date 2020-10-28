Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Red Rock Resorts (RRR), Wingstop (WING) and Sharps Compliance (SMED)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Red Rock Resorts (RRR), Wingstop (WING) and Sharps Compliance (SMED).

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

In a report released today, Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Red Rock Resorts, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wieczynski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 60.8% success rate. Wieczynski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Caesars Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Rock Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.43, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.73.

Sharps Compliance (SMED)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Hoffman maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoffman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Hoffman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Republic Services.

Sharps Compliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.