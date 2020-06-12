Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) and Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) and Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV).

Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Robin Gourmet is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50, which is a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 42.2% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Servicemaster Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

