Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Stamps (STMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Stamps (STMP) with bullish sentiments.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp reiterated a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -36.3% and a 16.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rattler Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.43.

Stamps (STMP)

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Stamps, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.00, close to its 52-week high of $185.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 73.7% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stamps with a $164.25 average price target, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

