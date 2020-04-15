Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ralph Lauren (RL), CD Projekt SA (OtherOTGLF) and Teladoc (TDOC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Ralph Lauren (RL), CD Projekt SA (OTGLF) and Teladoc (TDOC).

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.8% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Ralph Lauren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.00, implying a 40.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

CD Projekt SA (OTGLF)

In a report released yesterday, Nick Dempsey from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on CD Projekt SA, with a price target of PLN300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dempsey is ranked #1053 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CD Projekt SA is a Hold with an average price target of $69.15.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.33, close to its 52-week high of $176.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 50.6% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Capital Senior Living, and Patterson Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.25, implying a -13.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold.

