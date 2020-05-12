Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Radiant Logistics (RLGT), Dril-Quip (DRQ) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OtherENGMF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Radiant Logistics (RLGT), Dril-Quip (DRQ) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF).

Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Radiant Logistics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radiant Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33, which is a 72.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Dril-Quip (DRQ)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.56, close to its 52-week low of $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 35.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dril-Quip is a Hold with an average price target of $36.50, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report released today, Gabelli also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.04, representing a 92.5% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

