Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: R1 RCM (RCM) and Everi Holdings (EVRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on R1 RCM (RCM) and Everi Holdings (EVRI) with bullish sentiments.

R1 RCM (RCM)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on R1 RCM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.80.

Everi Holdings (EVRI)

In a report released today, David Bain from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Everi Holdings, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.04, close to its 52-week high of $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bain is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Bain covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment, and Golden Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.40, implying a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

