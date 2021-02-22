Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: QuoteMedia (OtherQMCI), WNS (WNS) and Kelly Services (KELYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on QuoteMedia (QMCI), WNS (WNS) and Kelly Services (KELYA) with bullish sentiments.

QuoteMedia (QMCI)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on QuoteMedia, with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QuoteMedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WNS (WNS)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on WNS today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.21, close to its 52-week high of $78.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

WNS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.29.

Kelly Services (KELYA)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Kelly Services, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.00, close to its 52-week high of $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Icf International, and Sharps Compliance.

Kelly Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report released today, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.