Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Quinstreet (QNST) and Terminix Global Holdings (TMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quinstreet (QNST) and Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) with bullish sentiments.

Quinstreet (QNST)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Quinstreet today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quinstreet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Terminix Global Holdings (TMX)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Terminix Global Holdings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Terminix Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

