Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Quanta Services (PWR) and Select Energy Services (WTTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quanta Services (PWR) and Select Energy Services (WTTR) with bullish sentiments.

Quanta Services (PWR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Quanta Services today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanta Services with a $44.88 average price target, representing a 30.5% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Select Energy Services (WTTR)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Select Energy Services, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 30.6% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Select Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.97, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.75 price target.

