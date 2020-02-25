Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Premier (PINC) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Premier (PINC) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL).

Premier (PINC)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Premier, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 56.9% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Catasys.

Premier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 86.6% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings with a $27.60 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.