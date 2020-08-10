Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Pool (POOL) and TC Pipelines (TCP)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Pool (POOL) and TC Pipelines (TCP).
Pool (POOL)
Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Hold rating on Pool on August 5 and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $328.60, close to its 52-week high of $331.12.
According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 71.1% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pool with a $300.14 average price target.
TC Pipelines (TCP)
Jefferies analyst Vikram Bagri assigned a Buy rating to TC Pipelines on August 5 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.92.
According to TipRanks.com, Bagri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Bagri covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Pipelines with a $39.00 average price target, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.
