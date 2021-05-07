Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Points International (PCOM), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Points International (PCOM), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT).

Points International (PCOM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Points International, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.99, close to its 52-week high of $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Points International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington downgraded AMC Entertainment to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $6.38 average price target, which is a -31.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Adaptive Biotechnologies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.60, close to its 52-week low of $33.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adaptive Biotechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.33.

