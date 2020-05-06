Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Marten Transport (MRTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Marten Transport (MRTN) with bullish sentiments.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson reiterated a Buy rating on Planet Fitness, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, 1-800 Flowers, and Helen Of Troy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet Fitness with a $73.33 average price target, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Marten Transport (MRTN)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on Marten Transport today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.66, close to its 52-week high of $24.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Werner Enterprises, and Heartland Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marten Transport with a $24.33 average price target.

