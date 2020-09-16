Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Carnival (CCL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Carnival (CCL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Planet Fitness yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet Fitness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.22.

Carnival (CCL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Carnival today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 39.0% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $15.93, which is a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

