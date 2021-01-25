Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Perficient (PRFT), Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Sharps Compliance (SMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Perficient (PRFT), Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Sharps Compliance (SMED) with bullish sentiments.

Perficient (PRFT)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Perficient today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.93, close to its 52-week high of $53.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 63.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perficient with a $50.00 average price target.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 51.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.75.

Sharps Compliance (SMED)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.85, close to its 52-week high of $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Cra International, and Icf International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sharps Compliance with a $12.75 average price target, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

