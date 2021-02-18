Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Perficient (PRFT) and Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Perficient (PRFT) and Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) with bullish sentiments.

Perficient (PRFT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Perficient, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.29, close to its 52-week high of $63.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Perficient has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.35, close to its 52-week high of $107.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.50, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

