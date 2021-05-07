Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Entravision (EVC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Entravision (EVC) with bullish sentiments.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Perdoceo Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Entravision (EVC)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Entravision, with a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.98, close to its 52-week high of $4.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 49.3% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Entravision has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75.

