Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Shaun Kelley reiterated a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Kelley covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn National Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.77, representing a 37.7% upside. In a report issued on October 18, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.45, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

