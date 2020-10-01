Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Penn National Gaming (PENN) and IMAX (IMAX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Penn National Gaming (PENN) and IMAX (IMAX).

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Sell rating on Penn National Gaming today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Penn National Gaming with a $66.29 average price target.

IMAX (IMAX)

B Riley Financial Inc. analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 30.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

IMAX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.21.

