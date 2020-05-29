Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Penn National Gaming (PENN) and BEST (BEST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Penn National Gaming (PENN) and BEST (BEST) with bullish sentiments.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Penn National Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.11, representing a -16.4% downside. In a report issued on May 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

BEST (BEST)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on BEST today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5093 out of 6648 analysts.

BEST has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.90.

