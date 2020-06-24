Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Peloton Interactive (PTON), FedEx (FDX) and ABM Industries (ABM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Peloton Interactive (PTON), FedEx (FDX) and ABM Industries (ABM).

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.88, close to its 52-week high of $55.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Oxford Industries, and Stitch Fix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.29, which is a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (FDX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Hold rating on FedEx yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $139.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FedEx with a $142.00 average price target, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on June 11, Daiwa also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

ABM Industries (ABM)

KeyBanc analyst Sean Eastman maintained a Buy rating on ABM Industries today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Eastman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Connections, Quanta Services, and Team.

ABM Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.75, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, C.L. King also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

